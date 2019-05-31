Making mosaic murals at Folly Quarter Middle School [Pictures]
Students of Folly Quarter Middle School art teacher Theresa Fauth work with visiting artist Carien Quiroga to complete a glass and metal mosaic mural at the school in Ellicott City on Thursday, Feb. 21. Four separate murals will be permanently displayed at the school to commemorate the school's upcoming 10th anniversary celebration.
Staff photos by Brian Krista
