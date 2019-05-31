Making mosaic murals at Folly Quarter Middle School [Pictures]

Visiting artist Carien Quiroga, second from left, demonstrates how to properly apply grout to the mosaic mural as students, from left, Andrew Ward, Ada Beams, Iris Hu and Alice Wei look on at Folly Quarter Middle School.

Sixth-grader Zack Chiacchierini works on removing excess plastic protection covering metal portions of a mosaic mural before the class begins the grouting process of their project at the Folly Quarter Middle School.

Students of Folly Quarter Middle School art teacher Theresa Fauth work with visiting artist Carien Quiroga to complete a glass and metal mosaic mural at the school in Ellicott City on Thursday, Feb. 21. Four separate murals will be permanently displayed at the school to commemorate the school's upcoming 10th anniversary celebration.

