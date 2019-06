Photo by Steve Ruark, Baltimore Sun Media Group

From left, Long Reach Marlins swimmer Kellen McDonald, 17, of Columbia; Dorsey's Search Dolphins swimmer Shannon Lear 15, of Ellicott City; and Long Reach Marlins swimmer Ila Jackson, 17, of Columbia, compete in a 200-yard medley relay event during a meet at Dorsey Hall Pool in Ellicott City Saturday, June 21.