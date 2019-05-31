Woodmont zoning request [Pictures]
About 600 residents attended the Planning Board's public hearing Monday at Glenelg High School on comprehensive zoning requests, most in opposition to the proposed rezoning at Woodmont. The hearing was the second lengthy hearing held by the Planning Board as the five-member board considers comprehensive zoning requests. Click here for more on Monday's meeting.
Photos by Nate Pesce
