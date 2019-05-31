Woodmont zoning request [Pictures]

Photo by Nate Pesce

From left, planning board members Paul Yelder, Josh Tzuker, David Grabowski, Jacqueline Easley, and Bill Santos, sit on stage during the hearing. The Howard County Planning Board held the second public hearing on comprehensive zoning requests at Glenelg High School, April 8. Hundreds of people showed up to oppose Fulton/Maple Lawn apartment development and the Woodmont Academy's zoning requests.