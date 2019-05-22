Part of Route 32 in West Friendship reopened after overturned tractor-trailer

Part of Route 32 in West Friendship was closed for approximately four hours Wednesday due to an overturned tractor-trailer, Howard County police said.
The northbound side of Route 32 between Interstate 70 and Old Frederick Road was closed for several hours Wednesday afternoon before reopening around 7 p.m. Police had asked drivers to avoid the area.
Around 5:30 p.m., one lane was reopened, but “traffic remains heavy in the area,” police said.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
