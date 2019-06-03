Howard roads re-open, power restored after tornado rips through Glenelg

Roads have reopened and power has been restored to thousands of customers after Howard County saw an EF-1 tornado for the second time in two weeks.

Thursday’s tornado, which ranked second on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, had a maximum width of 100 yards and peak winds of 100 miles per hour. It touched down at 3:20 p.m. and traveled seven minutes for 4.5 miles in the Glenelg area of Howard County, according to the National Weather Service. No injuries or deaths were reported.

The storm caused widespread power outages, as well as snapped trees and downed branches among other damage. The tornado also caused the roof of a county maintenance facility off Route 32 to uplift. Some Howard schools, including Folly Quarter Middle and Clarksville Middle, were closed Friday because of the loss of power.

Nearly 3,000 homes lost power and more than 30 roads were closed. Baltimore Gas and Electric Company restored service by Friday night for the majority of Howard County customers who lost power during the storm, according to Nick Alexopulos, a spokesman for the company. The remainder had power restored by mid-day Saturday.

Howard County dispatched 60 people to clear debris, according to Kris Jagarapu, deputy chief of the Bureau of Highways. All roads were re-opened by Monday morning.

An EF-1 tornado struck the Clarksville area May 23 and swept into Columbia. This year is already the state’s most active for tornadoes since 2013, with five being reported so far. There have been more than 1,000 tornadoes across the country this year — the third most since 2005, behind only 2008 and 2011, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Baltimore Sun reporters Meredith Cohn and Scott Dance contributed to this story.

