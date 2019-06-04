Thomas Viaduct Middle School Prepares to Open [Pictures]
With less than two weeks to go before the first day of school, Thomas Viaduct Middle School is almost ready for the 521 students expected to walk up the newly-poured sidewalk, proceed through the newly- installed front doors and settle into new chairs at new desks in the newly-constructed classrooms.
Staff photos by Brian Krista and Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group
