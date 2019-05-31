Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Howard

HoCoFD Special Operations Training

Howard County Fire Department hosted a special operations training recreating the incident involving a bridge inspection "snooper" truck that occurred 6/20 on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. The special operations team simulated the incident on the I-70 WB Patapsco Bridge, Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

