HoCoFD Special Operations Training

Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Brad Klukas, a Howard County Fire Department (HCFD) Firefighter-Paramedic, hangs from the bucket of the bridge inspection truck, called a Snooper, as he prepares to rappel to the ground. The Howard County Fire Department hosted a special operations training exercise with the Anne Arundel Fire Department, Tuesday, October 23, 2018. They recreated the incident on the Rt. 70 Patapsco River Bridge involving a bridge inspection truck that occurred in June 2018 on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Photo by Nate Pesce