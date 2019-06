Russian Kalinka Dance Ensemble of Baltimore's Danica Kashtelyan, second from left, 4, of Lutherville, waits to start her first performance ever with the group.

With the Winter Olympics in Sochi under way, Howard County Girl Scouts held a Girl Scout Thinking Day on Russia at Ducketts Lane Elementary School in Elkridge Friday, Feb. 7. Girl Scouts use these events to learn about and celebrate other countries and their cultures.

Staff photos by Jen Rynda