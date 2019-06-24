Howard pulls offer on building needed for Ellicott City flood plan, leaving open possibility of eminent domain

Howard County officials have rescinded an offer to purchase a key property needed to complete the plan to reduce future flooding in historic Ellicott City — leaving open the possibility of eminent domain.

County officials last month unveiled a plan that could cost as much as $140 million to reduce flooding in Ellicott City which has seen two deadly, catastrophic floods since 2016. The multi-year plan by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball includes boring a tunnel just north of town and fully razing four buildings on lower Main Street to widen the Tiber channel.

One of the buildings needed to complete is project is owned by Sally Tennant and the county earlier this month sent her a letter formally rescinding an offer to purchase her property, she confirmed Sunday night.

Tennant’s building is one of four located directly above the Tiber channel and officials previously said razing it is essential to the plan. The county has purchased at least two of the four buildings scheduled for full demolition — $985,000 for Great Panes and $790,000 for Bean Hollow. The county also plans to tear down the backs of at least five buildings partially located above the channel.

A spokesman did not immediately respond to an email asking if the county is considering invoking eminent domain on Tennant’s property to complete the massive public works projects.

Howard spokesman Scott Peterson told the Washington Post officials are “exploring other options” and that the initial offer, which was based on a pre-2018 flood appraisal value, was increased after she expressed concern. She declined their offers.

Eminent domain gives a government entity the right to take private property for public use. It usually involves compensation for the owner of the property.

“This not some type of power play,” said Tennant, who announced in early June she was closing the shop at the end of the month. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Tennant’s shop “Discoveries” was ravaged in 2016 after flood waters overwhelmed the channel and went cascading through her building. She said she went into debt after rebuilding with the support of volunteers. But after the 2018 storm hit, she knew she couldn’t afford to rebuild again.

Tennant declined to disclose how much the county offered her. But she said it did not compensate all she lost in her property, which served as her business and residence.

“I’m just trying to get through this nightmare,” she said. “I want to move on. I don’t want to keep going through this.”

Tennant officially closed her shop last week and does not know where she will go next. ‘Discoveries’ served as her only source of income, she said.

Tennant said she believes she would not be in this predicament if the county had taken a more aggressive stance on easing flooding in the old mill town.

The historic district is located at the bottom of a valley next to the Patapsco River. And its location, coupled with decades of development that frequently went without sufficient stormwater management regulation, exacerbates flooding, experts say. All development prior to 1985, 31% of the watershed, went in without stormwater management regulations. The standards enforced by the county evolved over time and currently, the watershed’s stormwater management standards include the “100-year.”

Tennant contends she would not hvs to sell her property “if the contributing factors of earlier and consistent storm water mitigation efforts” were addressed sooner.

“Our rights were not adequately protected in Ellicotf City not our property rights not our lives in regards to public safety. The imminent danger the town is facing is partly a result of not taking enough responsible and preventative measures,” she said.

Officials in May recommended the county add the 1,000-year storm event standard to its environmental site design management for new and redevelopment in the watershed. Currently, 5% of land is being development and 1% is undeveloped.

The flood plan would leave a maximum of 3 feet of water on lower Main Street if the July 2016 storm were to happen again. Less than a foot of water would be left on lower Main Street if the May 2018 storm were to occur again. Officials say it’s impossible to get these figures to zero.

A county official previously said Howard plans to pay for smaller, cheaper projects out of the capital budget and that they are “pursuing” a public-private partnership to pay for the tunnel and a large retention pond planned just south of the Tiber River.

This story will be updated.

