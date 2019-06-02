Retro gallery: The Mall in Columbia

Since 1971, the Mall in Columbia has served as the center of Columbia's business and social communities. Change is a continuing theme with the Mall, with retailers coming and going, expansions and new construction seemingly happening on a regular basis. The Mall remains one of the most popular destinations not only in Howard County but the state as well, hosting all manner of gatherings and events for residents of all ages.

See some of the sights and sounds of the Mall over the last 40-plus years.