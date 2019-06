Ella Tzuker of Fulton helps to add some finishing touches to an art project at Saturday's Purim Palooza at Reservoir High School.

Children dress up in costumes to celebrate the Purim, a Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people.

The 22nd annual Jewish Federation of Howard County Purim Palloza was held with costumed kids, games, carnival refreshment to celebrate the Jewish holiday that commemorates the deliverance of the Jewish people in the ancient Persian Empire where a plot had been formed to destroy them. The story is recorded in the Biblical Book of Esther.

Photos by Nicole Munchel