Columbia Puppeteer Shirley Johannesen Levine [Pictures]

Shirley Johannesen Levine acts out a scene with a fox puppet during a show for seniors at the Senior Center Plus on Frederick Road.

Shirley Johannesen Levine has her dragon puppet draped over her shoulders as she makes rounds in the room.

For more than 30 years, Shirley Johannesen Levine, a Columbia resident, has entertained audiences across the country and around the world with her puppetry skills and her company, Puppet Dance Productions. Using mime, music and her own hand-made puppets, Levine encourages everyone from young children to senior citizens to "stretch their imagination" as she brings poems and stories to life.

Photos by Nate Pesce