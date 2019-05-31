Columbia Puppeteer Shirley Johannesen Levine [Pictures]
For more than 30 years, Shirley Johannesen Levine, a Columbia resident, has entertained audiences across the country and around the world with her puppetry skills and her company, Puppet Dance Productions. Using mime, music and her own hand-made puppets, Levine encourages everyone from young children to senior citizens to "stretch their imagination" as she brings poems and stories to life.
Photos by Nate Pesce
