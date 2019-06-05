Special Olympics torch will be passed to Howard County Thursday

The Special Olympics Torch, known as the “Flame of Hope,” will make its way through Howard County Thursday morning.

Howard police will receive the torch at approximately 10 a.m. at Centennial Park in Ellicott City. With the assistance of Special Olympic athletes, police will carry the torch for 6 miles around the park.

The athletes will be sworn-in as honorary law enforcement officers during the event, police said.

Thursday is the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The Torch Run is a year-round fundraiser organized by law enforcement officers worldwide. Maryland law enforcement annually raises money for the Special Olympics through a variety of events, including the Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge.

The torch will leave Howard traveling to its ending point at Towson University for this year’s Special Olympics Maryland Summer Games Opening Ceremonies.

