Nate Pesce / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Jessica Liu, 26, of Savage, and Paul Quillen, of Ellicott City, brush white vinegar on the bed boards to help naturally protect the wood without harsh chemicals or varnishes. Bunks Across America through the national non-profit Sleep In Heavenly Peace (SHP) held a national build day where volunteers helped construct single and bunk bed configurations for children in need.
Volunteers build beds on Betty and Charles Lewis’ property in Elkridge. Bunks Across America through the national non-profit Sleep In Heavenly Peace (SHP) held a national build day where volunteers helped construct single and bunk bed configurations for children in need.
The Howard County chapter of the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, established in October 2018, built beds on Saturday, June 15, 2019, for their next batch of deliveries for those who do not have a bed to sleep in.