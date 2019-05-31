Comprehensive Zoning Referendum Petition [Pictures]
Concerned Citizens of Howard County, a group petitioning for a referendum of the recently passed comprehensive zoning bill, gathered in front of the Miller Branch library in Ellicott City to collect signatures for their cause. If the group gets enough signatures by Nov. 1, a referendum of parts of the zoning bill will go on the ballot next November.
Photos by Nate Pesce
