Work to clear trees on Patuxent Branch Trail in Howard County to begin June 24

Howard County Recreation and Parks announced Tuesday morning that work will begin Monday to clear trees that created hazardous conditions on the Patuxent Branch Trail.

The trail has been closed since June 4 from Savage Park to Lake Elkhorn because of the overhead tree danger. At that time, the department announced the trail would be shut down until further notice.

In the announcement on social media Tuesday, the department said it expected the work to be completed in about a week, weather permitting.

Officials asked that residents stay off the path until the department posts that it is open again.

The Patuxent Branch Trail runs 4.6 miles along the Patuxent River from Savage Park to Lake Elkhorn, according to the county. It’s a mostly paved path used for running, hiking and biking. The Guilford Pratt Truss Bridge spanning the Little Patuxent River along Old Guilford Road is a feature of the trail.

The initial announcement came about five days after a tornado touched down May 30 in the Glenelg area of Howard County, according to the National Weather Service.

It was the second twister to hit the county in a week. The first tornado on May 23 swept through Columbia and Clarksville.