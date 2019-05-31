Our Lady's Center thank-you Mass and reception

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group
President of the board of Our Lady's Center Jack Kissane, right, presents a plaque to P. Flanigan & Sons president Pierce Flanigan at Our Lady's Center chapel in Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group
President of the board of Our Lady's Center Jack Kissane, left, exchange the sign of peace with Frank Caruso of Burtonsville during Mass at Our Lady's Center chapel in Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Caruso is a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus which helped the center after the flood.
Our Lady's Center chapel held a thank you Mass and reception for the county departments and private contractors who helped get the area back on its feet in Ellicott City, MD on Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Staff Photos by Jen Rynda