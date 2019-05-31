National Night Out in Ellicott City [Pictures]

Howard County Police Chief William McMahon greets the crowd during the National Night Out neighborhood party hosted by Howard County Police Department and Howard County Recreation and Parks at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City.

Merrilee Miller, 6, of Ellicott City, plays a game with Ready Eddie, one of several emergency and safety mascots present during the National Night Out neighborhood party hosted by Howard County Police Department and Howard County Recreation and Parks at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City.

Pictures from the National Night Out neighborhood party hosted by Howard County Police Department and Howard County Recreation and Parks at the Roger Carter Community Center in Ellicott City on Tuesday, Aug. 6. National Night Out began in 1984 as an effort to promote crime prevention and now reaches over 37 million people in all 50 states in its 30th year.

Staff photos by Brian Krista