Howard just broke ground on its new courthouse in Columbia. Here's what happens next.

Howard County officials broke ground Monday on the 238,000-square-foot courthouse in Columbia.

The project includes a four-story atrium, 691-space parking garage, chambers for a sixth judge, as well as distinct hallways and separate, secure elevators for prisoners. The new Circuit Court building will also include office space for the state’s attorney, sheriff and register of wills.

The developer Edgemoor-Star America Judicial Partners was one of three finalists for the public-private partnership to build the $140 million project that will replace the county’s 175-year-old courthouse in Ellicott City. The new courthouse is expected to open July 2021. After it opens, officials plan to solicit interests from private entities and determine the best use for the old courthouse building.

The County Council last summer voted to approve the county enter into a public-private partnership to finance the project.

The lone vote in opposition came from then-Councilman Calvin Ball who previously expressed concern about the project’s scope and the site-selection process. Pulling out of the deal would have cost the county in excess of $55 million, according to documents obtained by the Howard County Times.

When asked if any substantial changes were made to the project under the Ball administration, spokesman Scott Peterson cited a “financial and commercial close” that took place two months before Ball took office.

Peterson did not make Ball available for an interview with the Howard County Times. In an interview with WBAL NewsRadio at the groundbreaking event, Ball spoke of the central location of the planned courthouse — which is located on county-owned land off U.S. 29 in Columbia.

“It's important to me that people have access to justice, access to fairness,” he said. “And having a place where everyone can get to pretty easily is something that ensures that vision is actually realized.”

Nine groups had expressed interest in the project, one of the largest government buildings planned in the county this decade. The development group will finance the construction and also be responsible for designing the building and handling operations and maintenance under a 30-year contract using what the county has called “a hybrid financing solution.”

Howard County is expected to provide $75 million, borrowed through general obligation bonds, and a yearly service payment estimated at $10 million beginning in 2021, when the building is projected to open. After 30 years, the county will take over the building, according to the terms of the deal.

Under the terms of agreement, Edgemoor-Star America must hire minority- and veteran-owned businesses for construction, operations, maintenance and supplies for at least 15% of the work.

Former Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Kate Magill contributed to this story.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan