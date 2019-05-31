Howard County middle schooler named co-champion in eight-way tie at National Spelling Bee

Saketh Sundar, an eighth grader at Clarksville Middle School in Howard County, has been crowned one of eight co-champions at the annual Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Taylor Swift said it best: “Hey, kids! Spelling is fun!”

After 20 rounds, going into the early hours Friday, eight spellers were named winners after Jacques Bailly, the spelling bee's official pronouncer, declared after round 17 that any speller left standing after the 20th round would be named a co-champion.

This year marked Saketh’s fourth consecutive year participating in the annual national bee. The 13-year-old tied for 19th last year, and placed 12th in 2017 and 46th in 2016. For this year’s competition, Saketh was sponsored by the Howard County Library System.

In the final round of the 92nd spelling bee, Saketh correctly spelled “bougainvillea,” which means “any of a genus of the four-o'clock family of ornamental tropical American woody vines and shrubs with brilliant purple or red floral bracts,” according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

For the past eight months, 11 million students nationwide have been vying to compete for the coveted title. This week, 565 spellers took the stage at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor in Prince George’s County. For this year’s national competition, there were 20 students from Maryland.

Five other Howard County and Laurel students participated in this year’s national bee. The other middle school students included Veer Tuliani, 12, a seventh grader at Folly Quarter Middle; 13-year-old Michael Kittredge, a seventh grader at Murray Hill Middle; Bonnie Branch Middle sixth grader Teresa Cherian, 12; Luke Suko, 13, an eighth grader at St. Louis School in Clarksville; and Kristin Millburn, an 11-year-old sixth grader at St. Mary of the Mills School in Laurel. All of these students were sponsored by their schools for the competition.

Michael, Teresa and Kristin were eliminated in the third round after misspelling the words “emollience,” “prosody” and “erelong,” respectively.

While Luke and Veer spelled their words correctly in the third round, they did not advance to the final day of the competition because they were not in the top 50. In the third round, Luke correctly spelled “epigrammatic” and Veer spelled “foible.”

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera