Monacacy Commemoration in Ellicott City [Pictures]
Ellicott City played host to the 150th anniversary of the confrontation between a quickly thrown together Union force to halt or delay a much larger Confederate force which was trying to invade and take Washington DC. The Mt. Ida house near the Patapsco Female Institute had a Union camp and exhibits showing what life was like back during the Civil War.
Photos by Daniel Kucin
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad