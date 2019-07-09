Annual Maple Lawn Street Festival cancelled in Howard, organizers cite county fee increases

Since January, the county has discounted events put on by nonprofits by 50% if fees were estimated to be more than $1,500. They are waived completely if it costs less. But with for-profit organizations, like the Maple Lawn Street Festival, applicants are expected to pay the entirety of the fee. County-sponsored events, like the Fourth of July fireworks event at the Columbia Lakefront, typically have fees waived, a police spokesman said.