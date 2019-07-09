Annual Maple Lawn Street Festival cancelled in Howard, organizers cite county fee increases

In Fulton, the weekend after the Fourth of July is typically reserved for the Maple Lawn Street Festival.
The festival, which has been an annual event for more than a decade, showcases local talent, food and fireworks. However this year, the event will not occur because of high fees charged by the county for the first time, an organizer said in a June memo sent to nearby residents.
The Howard County Police Department in June invoiced organizers $19,443, the amount estimated to pay officers to assist with traffic direction, parking enforcement and security. The high amount charged by the county was a first for the festival and required organizers to cancel the event because it became “cost prohibitive,” said Michael Greenbaum, president of Greenebaum Enterprises, a Baltimore-based real estate group that put on the festival alongside other organizers.
In March 2018, Howard lawmakers overhauled the way in which fees were charged to festivals. County officials said the reason for the overhaul was the increasing cost burdening the police department.
In 2015, police received 169 requests for police to assist with special events, which cost the county $423,253 according to a testimony submitted by the police department officials. The next year, the number of requests increased to 183 and resulted in $539,312 and, in 2017, 226 requests resulted in $609,534. Under former County Executive Allan Kittleman, the County Council voted unanimously to amend the county code to change the fee schedule.
Since January, the county has discounted events put on by nonprofits by 50% if fees were estimated to be more than $1,500. They are waived completely if it costs less. But with for-profit organizations, like the Maple Lawn Street Festival, applicants are expected to pay the entirety of the fee. County-sponsored events, like the Fourth of July fireworks event at the Columbia Lakefront, typically have fees waived, a police spokesman said.
The police department said it notified festival organizers of the change, but David Nevins, a spokesman for the festival, said, “No one had any idea the amount would be nearly $20,000.”
Greenebaum Enterprises is one of the groups that puts on the event, and they registered as a “for-profit” business and have been willing to donate many thousands of dollars in support of the festival for the benefit of the community, Nevins said, adding the event has occurred for a “dozen years or so.”
“Going forward, [organizers] are actively going to explore alternative structures, including a not-for-profit festival designation, and ongoing discussions with the county government to reduce the policing costs to a much more manageable level,” Nevins said.