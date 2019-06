The Goshen Hounds Hunt Club make their way down the annual Lisbon Christmas Horse Parade on Dec. 13, 2014.

The annual Lisbon Christmas Horse Parade took place along Rt. 144 on Dec. 13, 2014, with hundreds of decorated horses, mules, wagons, carriages, and stagecoaches filling the street.

Hundreds of decorated horses, mules, wagons, carriages and stagecoaches filled the streets of Lisbon in the annual parade which was followed by a country ham and fried chicken dinner in the fire hall with all proceeds benefiting local food banks and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department.

Nate Pesce, for The Baltimore Sun Media Group