Linwood Center [Pictures]

When it opened 58 years ago, the Linwood Center was a groundbreaking school for children with autism, one of very few such schools in the country. In recent years, however, the Ellicott City school lost some of its luster, as the 200-year-old building aged and other, more modern facilities opened. But now, the Linwood Center is working to return to the cutting edge of autism treatment with a new $7 million building, new administrators and teachers, and a new diploma-track option for elementary- and middle school-aged children.

