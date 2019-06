Nicole Munchel / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Two empty time capsules will be installed along with the 2015 HCLS Chapters-of-Our-Lives Time Capsule. The second capsule will be filled in 2040 and not opened again until 2065 and the third capsule will be filled in 2065 and not opened until 2090. The Howard County Library System's Chapters-of-Our-Lives Time Capsule was installed in a circular bench on Dec. 21 at the library's central branch.