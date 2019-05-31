The Korean Festival [Pictures]

Stephanie Choi plays a Janggu during the samul nori, a genre of traditional percussion music, with the group Hanpan at the Korean Festival.

The Korean Festival, sponsored by the Korean Society of Maryland, was held at Centennial Park on Saturday, Sept. 20. It featured traditional Korean dances using Korean drums, performed by the Han Pan Korean American Cultural Center. Kang Soo Choi also took the stage for a traditional Korean trot singing performance. Martial arts demonstrations were performed by students from Nam's Taekwondo, U.S. Taekwondo and Victory Martial Arts.

Photos by Nicole Munchel/Baltimore Sun Media Group