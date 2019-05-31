Iron Girl Competition

Iron Girl Columbia Triathlon at Centennial Park, Ellicott City. Previously named the "Best Women's Event in the Mid-Atlantic" by Competitor Magazine, it is the largest event of its kind in the country. The Iron Girl Columbia Triathlon benefits the Ulman Cancer Foundation for Young Adults which is a non- profit, 501(c)(3) organization that changes lives by creating a community of support for young adults and their loved ones impacted by cancer.