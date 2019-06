Photo by Matt Hazlett

The Gladiators came back on Friday to defeat visiting Marriotts Ridge, keeping their hopes of finishing above .500 alive. Their next four games - all against teams with a winning record - will be a big test. Lauren Wright and Ally Forejt are playing their best basketball at the right time, so Chris Beil's club has the tools necessary to put together a winner. Next two county games: at Atholton (Feb. 3); at Howard (Feb. 6)