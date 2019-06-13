National Spelling Bee co-champion Saketh Sundar

Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media

Dignitaries on hand spell out the name of Saketh Sundar as the Howard County Library System honors Sundar, 13, an eighth grader from Clarksville Middle School Wednesday, for being one of the eight champions in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee. The library system sponsored him for the competition. This year was Sundar's fourth consecutive year competing in the national bee, in 2018 he tied for 19th last year, placed 12th in 2017 and 46th in 2016.