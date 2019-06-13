Maryland Howard County

National Spelling Bee co-champion Saketh Sundar

The Howard County Library System honored Saketh Sundar, 13, an eighth grader at Clarksville Middle School, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, for being one of the eight champions in this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
70°