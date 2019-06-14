Howard County announces 60 promotions, transfers for next school year

Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has announced 60 employee transfers and promotions for the 2019-20 academic year.
The county Board of Education approved all transfers and promotions at their general meeting Thursday.
Principal transfers:
» Scott Conroy from Folly Quarter Middle to Forest Ridge Elementary
» Jonathan Davis from Guilford Elementary to Cradlerock Elementary
» Amanda Wadsworth from Centennial Lane Elementary to Hollifield Station Elementary
» Megan Chrobak from Oakland Mills Middle to Folly Quarter Middle
» Allen Cosentino from Mount View Middle to Oakland Mills Middle
» Lynnette Moore from Lake Elkhorn Middle to Mount View Middle
» Christopher Rattay from Ellicott Mills Middle to Wilde Lake Middle
» Melissa Shindel from Mayfield Woods Middle to Lake Elkhorn Middle
» Marcia Leonard, a community superintendent, to principal at Wilde Lake High
Assistant principal transfers:
» Jayme Brewrink from Running Brook Elementary to Gorman Crossing Elementary
» Kathleen Carter from Veterans Elementary to Stevens Forest Elementary
» Colleen Golden from Northfield Elementary to Jeffers Hill Elementary
» Cheryl Santoni from Hollifield Elementary to Waverly Elementary
» Bradley Scobie from Cradlerock Elementary to Elkridge Elementary
» Gillian Spivey from Gorman Crossing Elementary to Running Brook Elementary
» Charles Keith West from Thunder Hill Elementary to Bushy Park Elementary
» Jennifer Zinn from Cradlerock Elementary to Manor Woods Elementary
» Samantha Armstead from Thomas Viaduct Middle to Patuxent Valley Middle
» David Brown, an administrator on assignment at Ellicott Mills Middle, to assistant principal at Thomas Viaduct Middle
» Tiffany Carmean from Bonnie Branch Middle to Burleigh Manor Middle
» Michele Hewitt from Lake Elkhorn Middle to Folly Quarter Middle
» Kimberly Mahle from Patuxent Valley Middle to Mayfield Woods Middle
» Kimberly Scaife from Burleigh Manor Middle to Clarksville Middle
» Lori Willoughby from Folly Quarter Middle to Patuxent Valley Middle
» Patrick Crouse from Wilde Lake High to Glenelg High
» Karen Mason from Howard High to Wilde Lake High
» Clovis Thomas from Glenelg High to Mount Hebron High
» Dwayne Williams from Mount Hebron High to Homewood Center
Assistant principal to principal promotions:
» Tracey Albright from Stevens Forest Elementary to Centennial Lane Elementary
» Julia Bialeski from Manor Woods Elementary to Bushy Park Elementary
» Daniel Notari from Deep Run Elementary to St. Johns Lane Elementary
» Peter Gaylord from Clarksville Middle to Ellicott Mills Middle
» Tanisha Burks from Fulton Elementary, Rachel Edoho-Eket from Waverly Elementary, Connie Stahler from Laurel Woods Elementary and Monica Stevens from Mayfield Woods Middle are all being promoted within their respective schools
Teacher to leadership intern promotions — training to become an assistant principal:
» Erin Brooke Coleman from Cedar Lane Elementary to Hollifield Station Elementary
» Derek Lewis from Phelps Luck Elementary to Veterans Elementary
» Nicholas Cometa from Mayfield Woods Middle to Lake Elkhorn Middle
» Jacqueline Sica from Burleigh Manor Middle to Bonnie Branch Middle
» Jonathan Dupski from Atholton High to Mount Hebron High
» Jennifer Patterson from Marriotts Ridge High to Howard High
Promotions to assistant principals:
» Howard Carter, a leadership intern at Swansfield Elementary, to assistant principal at Swansfield Elementary
» Kimberly Dillard, a Gorman Crossing Elementary teacher, to assistant principal at Thunder Hill Elementary
» Shateya Folks, a Veterans Elementary teacher, to assistant principal at Laurel Woods Elementary
» Christine Hyun, a Gorman Crossing Elementary teacher, to an assistant principal at Northfield Elementary
» Jennifer Laycock, a special educator at Pointers Run Elementary, to an assistant principal at Fulton Elementary
» Kathleen Murray, a leadership intern at Bollman Bridge Elementary, to an assistant principal at Cradlerock Elementary
» Ashleigh Townsend, a leadership intern at Cradlerock Elementary, to an assistant principal at Deep Run Elementary
» Matthew Cox, a resource teacher with the school system’s central office, to an assistant principal at Mayfield Woods Middle
» Kamille Guinn, a Long Reach High teacher, to an assistant principal at Lake Elkhorn Middle
» Margaret Stavish, a leadership intern at Oakland Mills Middle, to an assistant principal at Oakland Mills Middle
» Raymona Reid, a leadership intern from Oakland Mills High, to an assistant principal at Oakland Mills High
» Acting assistant principals Davita Alston from Elkridge Landing Middle and Jennifer Blasko from Murray Hill Middle have been promoted to the position at their respective schools
Other promotions and transfers:
» Justin FitzGerald, principal at Bond Mill Elementary in the Prince George’s County school system, to principal at Guilford Elementary
» Deanna Mingo, an assistant principal at George Washington Carver Elementary in the St. Mary’s County school system, to an assistant principal at Cradlerock Elementary
» Shari Lorch, an occupational therapist at Hanover Hills Elementary and Thomas Viaduct Middle, to a leadership intern at Bollman Bridge Elementary
» Damitra Newsome, a math support teacher at Lake Elkhorn Middle, to an instructional facilitator for secondary mathematics
» Jennifer Peduzzi, from an acting to permanent performance, equity and community response director
Read more Howard County Times news. »