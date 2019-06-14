Howard County announces 60 promotions, transfers for next school year

Howard schools Superintendent Michael Martirano has announced 60 employee transfers and promotions for the 2019-20 academic year.

The county Board of Education approved all transfers and promotions at their general meeting Thursday.

Principal transfers:

» Scott Conroy from Folly Quarter Middle to Forest Ridge Elementary

» Jonathan Davis from Guilford Elementary to Cradlerock Elementary

» Amanda Wadsworth from Centennial Lane Elementary to Hollifield Station Elementary

» Megan Chrobak from Oakland Mills Middle to Folly Quarter Middle

» Allen Cosentino from Mount View Middle to Oakland Mills Middle

» Lynnette Moore from Lake Elkhorn Middle to Mount View Middle

» Christopher Rattay from Ellicott Mills Middle to Wilde Lake Middle

» Melissa Shindel from Mayfield Woods Middle to Lake Elkhorn Middle

» Marcia Leonard, a community superintendent, to principal at Wilde Lake High

Assistant principal transfers:

» Jayme Brewrink from Running Brook Elementary to Gorman Crossing Elementary

» Kathleen Carter from Veterans Elementary to Stevens Forest Elementary

» Colleen Golden from Northfield Elementary to Jeffers Hill Elementary

» Cheryl Santoni from Hollifield Elementary to Waverly Elementary

» Bradley Scobie from Cradlerock Elementary to Elkridge Elementary

» Gillian Spivey from Gorman Crossing Elementary to Running Brook Elementary

» Charles Keith West from Thunder Hill Elementary to Bushy Park Elementary

» Jennifer Zinn from Cradlerock Elementary to Manor Woods Elementary

» Samantha Armstead from Thomas Viaduct Middle to Patuxent Valley Middle

» David Brown, an administrator on assignment at Ellicott Mills Middle, to assistant principal at Thomas Viaduct Middle

» Tiffany Carmean from Bonnie Branch Middle to Burleigh Manor Middle

» Michele Hewitt from Lake Elkhorn Middle to Folly Quarter Middle

» Kimberly Mahle from Patuxent Valley Middle to Mayfield Woods Middle

» Kimberly Scaife from Burleigh Manor Middle to Clarksville Middle

» Lori Willoughby from Folly Quarter Middle to Patuxent Valley Middle

» Patrick Crouse from Wilde Lake High to Glenelg High

» Karen Mason from Howard High to Wilde Lake High

» Clovis Thomas from Glenelg High to Mount Hebron High

» Dwayne Williams from Mount Hebron High to Homewood Center

Assistant principal to principal promotions:

» Tracey Albright from Stevens Forest Elementary to Centennial Lane Elementary

» Julia Bialeski from Manor Woods Elementary to Bushy Park Elementary

» Daniel Notari from Deep Run Elementary to St. Johns Lane Elementary

» Peter Gaylord from Clarksville Middle to Ellicott Mills Middle

» Tanisha Burks from Fulton Elementary, Rachel Edoho-Eket from Waverly Elementary, Connie Stahler from Laurel Woods Elementary and Monica Stevens from Mayfield Woods Middle are all being promoted within their respective schools

Teacher to leadership intern promotions — training to become an assistant principal:

» Erin Brooke Coleman from Cedar Lane Elementary to Hollifield Station Elementary

» Derek Lewis from Phelps Luck Elementary to Veterans Elementary

» Nicholas Cometa from Mayfield Woods Middle to Lake Elkhorn Middle

» Jacqueline Sica from Burleigh Manor Middle to Bonnie Branch Middle

» Jonathan Dupski from Atholton High to Mount Hebron High

» Jennifer Patterson from Marriotts Ridge High to Howard High

Promotions to assistant principals:

» Howard Carter, a leadership intern at Swansfield Elementary, to assistant principal at Swansfield Elementary

» Kimberly Dillard, a Gorman Crossing Elementary teacher, to assistant principal at Thunder Hill Elementary

» Shateya Folks, a Veterans Elementary teacher, to assistant principal at Laurel Woods Elementary

» Christine Hyun, a Gorman Crossing Elementary teacher, to an assistant principal at Northfield Elementary

» Jennifer Laycock, a special educator at Pointers Run Elementary, to an assistant principal at Fulton Elementary

» Kathleen Murray, a leadership intern at Bollman Bridge Elementary, to an assistant principal at Cradlerock Elementary

» Ashleigh Townsend, a leadership intern at Cradlerock Elementary, to an assistant principal at Deep Run Elementary

» Matthew Cox, a resource teacher with the school system’s central office, to an assistant principal at Mayfield Woods Middle

» Kamille Guinn, a Long Reach High teacher, to an assistant principal at Lake Elkhorn Middle

» Margaret Stavish, a leadership intern at Oakland Mills Middle, to an assistant principal at Oakland Mills Middle

» Raymona Reid, a leadership intern from Oakland Mills High, to an assistant principal at Oakland Mills High

» Acting assistant principals Davita Alston from Elkridge Landing Middle and Jennifer Blasko from Murray Hill Middle have been promoted to the position at their respective schools

Other promotions and transfers:

» Justin FitzGerald, principal at Bond Mill Elementary in the Prince George’s County school system, to principal at Guilford Elementary

» Deanna Mingo, an assistant principal at George Washington Carver Elementary in the St. Mary’s County school system, to an assistant principal at Cradlerock Elementary

» Shari Lorch, an occupational therapist at Hanover Hills Elementary and Thomas Viaduct Middle, to a leadership intern at Bollman Bridge Elementary

» Damitra Newsome, a math support teacher at Lake Elkhorn Middle, to an instructional facilitator for secondary mathematics

» Jennifer Peduzzi, from an acting to permanent performance, equity and community response director

