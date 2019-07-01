Lead found in water at 32 Howard schools during first year of state testing

Thirty-two Howard schools had levels of lead in the water that exceed federal standards, the school system found as it began testing the county’s 77 schools this past year as part of a state-mandated review.

Under a law passed last year, jurisdictions across Maryland are being required to test for lead in public schools.

In the 2018-19 school year, 59 of Howard’s 77 schools were tested for lead, with 32 buildings having samples that tested positive for lead with elevated levels over 20 parts per billion — the federal threshold. The other 27 schools tested negative for high levels of lead.

Howard’s remaining 18 schools will be tested for lead by the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

Drinking foundations, cafeteria sinks, ice machines and any other water outlets that are intended to dispense cooking or drinking water were tested in the schools. If elevated levels of lead were detected, the water fountain or faucet was shut off until repairs were completed.

The number of fixtures tested in each school ranged from 23 to 150.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and federal health agencies have said lead exposure in children can cause behavioral and physical problems, including a lower IQ, hyperactivity and slow growth in a child.

Under state law, samples must be taken once every three years and be conducted when school is in session. This year’s tests were completed between Sept. 28 and June 14.

During this past academic year, all of the county’s elementary schools and all middle or high schools constructed before 1988 were tested. All remaining schools will be tested next year.

“This year was a little tough” to test the volume of schools that needed to be done, said Christopher Madden, indoor environmental quality manager for the school system.

When elevated levels were found in most of the school buildings, Madden said he noticed “a lot of it was a sink in the corner [of a room] that someone had put 17 boxes on it.”

Of the 32 schools, elevated levels were mostly found in water sources that weren’t in use, Madden said.

School officials have said the last time the water at all Howard schools was tested was in 1989.

Schools tested with elevated lead levels:

Atholton Elementary

Bushy Park Elementary

Centennial High

Centennial Lane Elementary

Clarksville Elementary

Clarksville Middle

Clemens Crossing Elementary

Dayton Oaks Elementary

Dunloggin Middle

Forest Ridge Elementary

Glenelg High

Hammond High

Hammond Middle

Harpers Choice Middle

Howard High

Jeffers Hill Elementary

Lisbon Elementary

Lake Elkhorn Middle

Manor Woods Elementary

Mayfield Woods Middle

Mt. Hebron High

Oakland Mills High

Oakland Mills Middle

Patapsco Middle

Patuxent Valley Middle

Phelps Luck Elementary

Pointers Run Elementary

St. John’s Lane Elementary

Talbott Springs Elementary

Triadelphia Ridge Elementary

Waterloo Elementary

Waverly Elementary

Schools tested with no elevated lead levels:

Applications and Research Lab

Atholton High

Bellow Springs Elementary

Bollman Bridge Elementary

Bryant Woods Elementary

Cedar Lane School

Cradlerock Elementary

Deep Run Elementary

Ducketts Lane Elementary

Elkridge Elementary

Fulton Elementary

Glenwood Elementary

Gorman Crossing Elementary

Guilford Elementary

Hammond Elementary

Hanover Hills Elementary

Hollifield Station Elementary

Ilchester Elementary

Laurel Woods Elementary

Longfellow Elementary

Northfield Elementary

Rockburn Elementary

Running Brook Elementary

Stevens Forest Elementary

Thunder Hill Elementary

Veterans Elementary

West Friendship Elementary

Worthington Elementary

