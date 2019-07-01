Lead found in water at 32 Howard schools during first year of state testing

Thirty-two Howard schools had levels of lead in the water that exceed federal standards, the school system found as it began testing the county’s 77 schools this past year as part of a state-mandated review.
Under a law passed last year, jurisdictions across Maryland are being required to test for lead in public schools.
In the 2018-19 school year, 59 of Howard’s 77 schools were tested for lead, with 32 buildings having samples that tested positive for lead with elevated levels over 20 parts per billion — the federal threshold. The other 27 schools tested negative for high levels of lead.
Howard’s remaining 18 schools will be tested for lead by the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
Drinking foundations, cafeteria sinks, ice machines and any other water outlets that are intended to dispense cooking or drinking water were tested in the schools. If elevated levels of lead were detected, the water fountain or faucet was shut off until repairs were completed.
The number of fixtures tested in each school ranged from 23 to 150.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and federal health agencies have said lead exposure in children can cause behavioral and physical problems, including a lower IQ, hyperactivity and slow growth in a child.
Under state law, samples must be taken once every three years and be conducted when school is in session. This year’s tests were completed between Sept. 28 and June 14.
During this past academic year, all of the county’s elementary schools and all middle or high schools constructed before 1988 were tested. All remaining schools will be tested next year.
“This year was a little tough” to test the volume of schools that needed to be done, said Christopher Madden, indoor environmental quality manager for the school system.
When elevated levels were found in most of the school buildings, Madden said he noticed “a lot of it was a sink in the corner [of a room] that someone had put 17 boxes on it.”
Of the 32 schools, elevated levels were mostly found in water sources that weren’t in use, Madden said.
School officials have said the last time the water at all Howard schools was tested was in 1989.
Schools tested with elevated lead levels:
- Atholton Elementary
- Bushy Park Elementary
- Centennial High
- Centennial Lane Elementary
- Clarksville Elementary
- Clarksville Middle
- Clemens Crossing Elementary
- Dayton Oaks Elementary
- Dunloggin Middle
- Forest Ridge Elementary
- Glenelg High
- Hammond High
- Hammond Middle
- Harpers Choice Middle
- Howard High
- Jeffers Hill Elementary
- Lisbon Elementary
- Lake Elkhorn Middle
- Manor Woods Elementary
- Mayfield Woods Middle
- Mt. Hebron High
- Oakland Mills High
- Oakland Mills Middle
- Patapsco Middle
- Patuxent Valley Middle
- Phelps Luck Elementary
- Pointers Run Elementary
- St. John’s Lane Elementary
- Talbott Springs Elementary
- Triadelphia Ridge Elementary
- Waterloo Elementary
- Waverly Elementary
Schools tested with no elevated lead levels:
- Applications and Research Lab
- Atholton High
- Bellow Springs Elementary
- Bollman Bridge Elementary
- Bryant Woods Elementary
- Cedar Lane School
- Cradlerock Elementary
- Deep Run Elementary
- Ducketts Lane Elementary
- Elkridge Elementary
- Fulton Elementary
- Glenwood Elementary
- Gorman Crossing Elementary
- Guilford Elementary
- Hammond Elementary
- Hanover Hills Elementary
- Hollifield Station Elementary
- Ilchester Elementary
- Laurel Woods Elementary
- Longfellow Elementary
- Northfield Elementary
- Rockburn Elementary
- Running Brook Elementary
- Stevens Forest Elementary
- Thunder Hill Elementary
- Veterans Elementary
- West Friendship Elementary
- Worthington Elementary
