Howard County students who receive free lunch can qualify for other programs

Students enrolled in the Howard County school system’s free and reduced-price meals program, or FARMs, can qualify for more than a free meal, including free college applications, reduced health insurance coverage, reduced tuition for academic programs and more.

Howard schools provides free and reduced meals during the academic year for enrolled students as well as free lunches to any child age 18 and younger during winter, spring and summer vacations.

The summer meals program kicks off June 25, with meals being served at 12 county schools and three community locations. The school system added nine locations this summer.

Howard schools recently updated its website to include all of the local and state opportunities for FARMs students:

Reduced health insurance coverage by way of Maryland Children’s Health Programs

Access to the Child Care Subsidy program through the Maryland State Department of Education

Access to the school system’s pre-K program

Free pre-K or Head Start classes through the Community Action Council of Howard County

Access to the Community Action Council of Howard County’s housing and assistance programs

Free registration for SAT, ACT and SAT I subject tests

Reduced AP exam registration fees

A maximum of four free college applications

Free or reduced JumpStart tuition, the school system’s dual enrollment partnership with Howard Community College

Reduced tuition for Howard schools’ summer programs, including Gifted and Talented Summer Institute, Career and Technology Education, high school

Reduced tuition for the school system’s Innovative Pathways Program

Reduced tuition for the school system’s Digital Education Program

Free access for sixth graders to participate in the Outdoor Education Program

Free registration for the NCAA Clearinghouse for DI or DII athletics

Reduced Columbia Association membership fees and access to the association’s Youth and Teen Center

Tuition-based scholarship at the Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts

Reduced Howard County Recreation and Parks program fees, including before- and after-care, after-school clubs and sport leagues

Reduced YMCA fees, including preschool, before- and after-school enrichment and summer camp

Discounted internet from the Comcast Internet Essentials program

