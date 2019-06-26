Three men arrested, charged in latest Howard prostitution sting

Howard police arrested three “would-be johns,” including a Ellicott City man, in the department’s latest prostitution sting in an effort to deter prostitution and human trafficking in the county, police announced Wednesday afternoon.
Scott Hall, 46, of Ellicott City; Darell J. Fisher, 56, of Greenbelt; and Isaac Lopez-Cabrera, 35, of Silver Spring, were arrested Tuesday at a hotel in the 8800 block of Columbia 100 Parkway in Columbia, police said.
The three men were charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct, police said.
Howard detectives posted fake ads on websites known to be used for prostitution. When the men called the number, they spoke with an undercover female officer who provided a meeting location upon their request, police said.
None of the men have attorneys listed in online court records.
In May, Howard police arrested four men at a hotel in the 9800 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel. All we charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.
Howard police can offer treatment, housing and other resources to human trafficking victims. To speak privately to a detective if someone suspects human trafficking, if they are a victim or know someone who is a victim, they can call 911 or 410-313-3200.