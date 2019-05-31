Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Photographer, Jimmy Bussey poses year-old Callie Curley with her mom, Ryan and Shawna Curley for a portrait. The Neonatal Intensive Care unit at Howard County General Hospital holds its second reunion with NICU graduates of the hospital at the Howard County Nature Conservancy Thursday evening in Woodstock.
Almost five months old, Oliver (L) and Harrison Blight share a blanket during the NICU reunion. The Neonatal Intensive Care unit at Howard County General Hospital holds its second reunion with NICU graduates of the hospital at the Howard County Nature Conservancy Thursday evening in Woodstock.
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Howard County General Hospital had its second reunion with NICU graduates of the hospital Thursday, April 18, 2019. The children who may have been a pound when born are now healthy toddlers.