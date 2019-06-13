Police investigate possible link between firearm business burglaries in Howard, Montgomery counties

Two burglaries that took place at guns shops this week — one in Howard County and one in Montgomery County — are being investigated for a possible connection, police said.

Montgomery police cannot confirm at this time whether the two incidents are connected, but they are both being looked into, said Capt. Tom Jordan, a spokesman for Montgomery police.

Montgomery police responded to the United Gun Store in Rockville at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday. A police officer found a white SUV parked in front of the store. The SUV struck the officer’s police cruiser as the officer was exiting it. The officer discharged his service weapon during the encounter, Montgomery police said.

The SUV traveled down Randolph Road in Rockville where four suspects exited the vehicle and fled. A fifth suspect was found in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four suspects are still at large.

A preliminary investigation shows the suspects arrived at the gun shop in two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County. One vehicle was used to “ram through the front of the store” and the other, the white SUV, was the getaway vehicle, police said.

Once inside, the suspects stole numerous firearms, Montgomery police said.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Howard police responded to Fox Firearms, located on Scaggsville Road in Laurel, and found an unconfirmed number of suspects had gained entry and stolen multiple guns, according to Howard police.

The suspects had driven a vehicle through the front of the store. Howard police have determined the vehicle was reported stolen.

Howard detectives have reached out and shared information with Montgomery detectives, said Sherry Llewellyn, a Howard police spokeswoman.

The Howard County’s State’s Attorney's Office will review the officer-involved shooting in the Montgomery case as stated in an agreement between Howard’s and Montgomery ’s state’s attorney’s offices.

