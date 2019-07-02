What's open, what's closed in Howard County for Fourth of July holiday

All Howard County government offices, the court system, libraries and more will be closed Thursday in observance of Independence Day.

No trash, recycling, food scrap pick-up or yard trim services will take place Thursday. The county’s holiday “slide” schedule will be in effect, meaning it will be picked up Friday if your normal collection day is Thursday and if your normal day is Friday, it will be picked up Saturday.

Howard schools’ free summer lunch program will not serve meals.

Parking will be free around the county.

The Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland will operate on its Sunday schedule. For information, call 1-800-270-9553 or visit transitrta.com.

For MARC train service, the Penn Line will operate on a Saturday schedule; there will be no service on the Camden or Brunswick lines.

Light rail will run on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

There will be no service on MTA commuter buses except Bus #201, which will operate on a weekend/holiday schedule.

The annual fireworks display will be at the Columbia Lakefront, starting around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. The event begins at 5 p.m.

Those watching the fireworks can save a spot by placing a blanket or sheet beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday. At 3 p.m. tarps or chairs can be placed on the grass for the fireworks display. Parking is free, and attendees can either bring food or purchase meals from on-site vendors.

July 4 closures:

County government offices

District and Circuit courts

State offices — Closed Thursday and Friday

State courts — Closed Thursday and Friday

Banks

Post offices

Howard County Animal Control & Adoption Center

All 50+ centers

Alpha Ridge Landfill

Howard County Library System branches

Cedar Lane and Schooley Mill activity rooms

Gary J. Arthur Community Center

North Laurel Community Center

Kiwanis-Wallas Hall

Robinson Nature Center

Meadowbrook Athletic Center

County historic sites, including the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum and the Museum of Howard County History

Places open:

All county parks

Roger Carter Community Center

