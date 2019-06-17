Howard police charge two in Fox's Firearms burglary

Howard County police have charged a 21-year-old Annapolis man and a 15-year-old male from Glen Burnie in connection to 18 guns being stolen from Fox’s Firearms in Laurel last week, police announced Monday afternoon.

Both suspects were charged in a similar case in Montgomery County that happened nearly 24 hours after the Howard heist.

Terrence Massey Jr. has been charged with burglary, destruction of property, auto theft, reckless endangerment, theft and handgun violations, Howard police said. He is being held without bond in Montgomery County where he will be served with an arrest warrant from Howard County.

The 15-year-old has been placed in a juvenile detention facility, Howard police said.

On June 12, Howard police responded to Fox's Firearms around 2 a.m. where a stolen vehicle was driven through the storefront.

On June 12, Howard police responded to Fox’s Firearms around 2 a.m. where a stolen vehicle was driven through the storefront.

A total of 18 guns were considered stolen after an inventory check, Howard police said. At this time, 14 of the 18 guns stolen have not been recovered.

On June 13, Montgomery police were called to the United Gun Store in Rockville at 2:39 a.m. where one vehicle was used to “ram through the front of the store,” and the other, a white SUV, was the getaway car. The two cars were found to be stolen from Anne Arundel County.

The SUV struck a Montgomery police officer’s cruiser as the officer was exiting from it. The officer discharged his service weapon during the encounter, resulting in a fatality, police said.

The suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has been identified as Marquis Weems, 17, of Anne Arundel County, according to Montgomery police.

Guns stolen from the United Gun Store are still being counted at this time, according to a Montgomery police spokeswoman. However, 10 are outstanding from the shop.

A total of 17 firearms have been recovered from both counties.

Montgomery police have charged a third suspect, 17-year-old Brandon Allen Jackson, of Anne Arundel County. Jackson, who is being charged as an adult, has not been charged by Howard police at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Massey did not have attorney information listed in online court records.

Howard police are asking anyone with information to contact 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

