Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services appoints two deputy chiefs

Two longtime Howard County assistant chiefs have been appointed as deputy chiefs, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services announced Monday.

Chief Louis Winston, a 29-year veteran of the department, and Chief Gordon Wallace, who has served for 23 years in Howard County, were appointed as the new deputy chiefs, the department said in a news release.

Howard Fire Chief Christine M. Uhlhorn said in a statement the two deputy chiefs’ “leadership capabilities will continue to propel our fire department forward as a national standard for excellence.”

“Chiefs Winston and Wallace are innovative, progressive leaders who have the experience to carry on the traditions of our department while possessing the fortitude to prepare for the future,” she said.

As deputy chiefs, the two will have the ability to serve as acting fire chief if needed.

Winston assumes his role immediately, while Wallace will begin Aug. 31.

Wallace, a chief officer for over nine years, has served as a battalion chief in the Bureau of Education and Training and has overseen the fire department’s special operations. He also has been an assistant chief where he managed the Emergency Services Bureau and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

As a chief officer for over six years, Winston has served as a field battalion chief and an assistant chief where he oversaw the Administrative Service Bureau’s budget, human resources and recruitment. He is a graduate of Leadership Howard County’s Premier Class of 2015 and the Carl Holmes Executive Development Institute.

Both men are graduates of the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program and have received designation as a chief fire officer from the Center for Public Safety Excellence.

County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement that he’s “looking forward” to working with both Winston and Wallace “to support their efforts to keep us all safe.”

“I am confident they will use their combined 52 years of service to carry our county forward with a strong vision for the future,” Ball said.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera