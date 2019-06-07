Case of botulism identified in Howard County

Botulism, “a serious illness” that can be caused by eating contaminated food or beverages, has been identified in Howard County, the county health department announced Friday afternoon.

The illness, which is not contagious, is caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves, the health department said. Botulism is often associated with improperly fermented, preserved or home-canned foods.

The “possible source” of the illness is an acupuncture and herbal practice in the 3300 block of St. John’s Lane in Ellicott City, according to a preliminary investigation by the health department.

The health department is strongly recommending anyone who purchased food, tea or other products from the practice that can be put on the body or consumed to discard the items immediately.

Initial symptoms can include nausea, vomiting and muscle weakness of the face, eyes, mouth and throat. Botulism can also spread to a person’s neck, arms, torso and legs, “which can lead to difficulty breathing and even death,” the health department said.

If symptoms are displayed, “it is essential to seek emergency medical attention immediately,” the health department said.

Questions can be directed to the health department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 410-313-1412.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera