Columbia welfare society board members arrested, charged with 50 counts of animal cruelty

Two board members at the Animal Welfare Society in Columbia have been arrested and charged with 50 counts of animal cruelty each, including “causing pain and suffering,” after 165 animals were removed from the nonprofit in May after being found to be living in poor conditions, Howard police announced Tuesday afternoon.

Scott Pascucci, 48, and Julie Mazurkiewicz, 46, were arrested Tuesday morning at their home in the 8500 block of Davis Road, across the street from the nonprofit. They were each released on a $25,000 bond.

They were charged with failing to provide veterinary care to the animals, causing pain and suffering, and fostering unsanitary living conditions, police said. The 50 counts, which Pascucci and Mazurkiewicz face separately, are misdemeanors and can carry up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days in jail.

In May, police responded to the society after receiving a tip from a citizen who reported overcrowding, a foul odor and “a lack of cleanliness.”

Police removed 165 animals, including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and turtles. Many of the animals were found in poor health and were transferred to Howard’s Animal Control facility where they received veterinary evaluations and care, police said.

While more than 100 animals have been adopted and “placed in good homes,” some of them “were too sick to survive and had to be euthanized,” police said.

Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman, said in an email, “To our knowledge, there are no animals at the facility at this time.”

A phone call to the society on Tuesday went to voicemail and the mailbox was full.

Robin Deltuva, the former president and treasurer of the welfare society, was sentenced to jail in August, after admitting to stealing nearly $40,000 from the nonprofit to pay for a pink golf cart and personal legal expenses, including BMX bicycle racing trips, a truck and tanning sessions.

In April 2018, Deltuva pleaded guilty to a single count of theft between $10,000 and $100,000. She was ordered to repay the $38,584.33 she took.

There is no attorney listed in online court records for either Pascucci or Mazurkiewicz.

Warrants for both of their arrests were issued on June 13, and police “had been trying to serve the warrant, but were not able to locate them until today,” Llewellyn said.

The two are scheduled to appear in Howard District Court for trials on Sept. 5.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera