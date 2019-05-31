Artists "drop-off" for open exhibit

HoCo Open is a salon-style, non-juried biennial showcase for Howard County artists. Visual artists, 18 or older, who live, work, or study in Howard County were invited to submit one piece of original artwork completed in the past two years. Artwork was dropped off during a specified drop-off period and was accepted for the exhibit on a first-come basis, one piece per artist, until the gallery is full. These are amateur and professional artists, people that want to have their works hanging on a wall in an exhibit. The exhibit will be open from Jan. 13 to Feb. 24.