It's Slime Time at Illchester Elementary [Pictures]
Ilchester Elementary School raised $32,000 for the American Heart Association during February. The school celebrated with a Hoops 4 Hearts event March 7, but the big reward was Friday, March 28, when students who raised at least $75 got to "slime" their physical education teachers, guidance counselor, principal and assistant principal.
Photos by Nate Pesce
