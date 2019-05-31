It's Slime Time at Illchester Elementary [Pictures]

Physical education teacher Peg Buckmaster is covered in slime as students pour their cups over her head.

Ilchester Elementary School raised $32,000 for the American Heart Association during February. The school celebrated with a Hoops 4 Hearts event March 7, but the big reward was Friday, March 28, when students who raised at least $75 got to "slime" their physical education teachers, guidance counselor, principal and assistant principal.

Photos by Nate Pesce