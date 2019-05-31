Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Howard

Howard Community College's culinary garden

Howard Community College students planted kale and green lettuce plants and carrots, beets, mustard greens, turnips, cilantro and dill seeds in the college’s new community garden. Once harvested, the food will go directly to the college’s food bank.

