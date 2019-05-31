Howard Community College's culinary garden

Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media
Warshan Hussin, a Howard Community College Business Administration major pulls weeds in the school's new garden. HCC has planted a garden where a variety of vegetables will be grown. Food will be used in the college's culinary program, food bank and some will be donated to the Howard County food bank.
Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media
Brooke Tyson, a professor of English at Howard Community College, joins her students in weeding in the school's garden Wednesday morning. HCC has planted a garden where a variety of vegetables will be grown. Food will be used in the college's culinary program, food bank and some will be donated to the Howard County food bank.
Howard Community College students planted kale and green lettuce plants and carrots, beets, mustard greens, turnips, cilantro and dill seeds in the college’s new community garden. Once harvested, the food will go directly to the college’s food bank.