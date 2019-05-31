Felting at Glenwood Middle

Doug Kapustin / For Baltimore Sun Media

Working with resident artist, Katherine Dilworth (R) Lisa Henn's seventh grade English class at Glenwood Middle School begins working with fibers to create felting art pieces depicting either the Holocaust, Trail of Tears, Japanese internment camps, Kristnatch or Rwanda. Henn shows a previously created example to her class with the text, "This image represents Jewish people walking into Auschwitz Birkenau, very sad with their heads down. The words on the sign mean "work makes you free." I put the Nazis sign on my picture to tell you that the Jews were put in the camps by the Nazis. I made the background dark and made it cloudy because it was a sad and dark time."