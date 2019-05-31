Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Maryland Howard

Felting at Glenwood Middle

Seventh-grade English classes at Glenwood Middle School worked with fibers to create felting art pieces depicting either the Holocaust, Trail of Tears, Japanese internment camps, Kristallnacht or the 1994 Rwandan genocide.

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
68°