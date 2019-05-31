Ghost Guides

Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
The Patapsco Female Institute in historic Ellicott City was open Saturday night to visitors for a history lesson and the chance to possibly experience the presence of ghosts. Emily Mosher of the Howard County Parks and Recreation Department outlines the history of the institute in front of the east fascade of structure. Six residents of Columbia walked along for the tour.
Phil Grout / For Baltimore Sun Media Group
The Patapsco Female Institute in historic Ellicott City was open Saturday night to visitors for a history lesson and the chance to possibly experience the presence of ghosts. The tour stops at the front of the Greek Revival building which is perched atop a hill towering over the main historic district of Ellicott City.
A guided tour at dusk of the Patapsco Female Institute, founded in 1837 as an academy of higher learning for young women, and hear ghost stories, coordinated by Howard County Parks/Recreationg in Ellicott City, Friday, May 25, 2018.