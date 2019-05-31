Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

PFC Serge Woctchou, left, and FF/Paramedic Rose Smithmyer, right, prepare to place a wreathe in the Garden of Hope during the September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at Centennial Park South in Ellicott City on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. To honor and pay tribute to all who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.