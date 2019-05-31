Disaster Assistance Center

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Damian Koropeckyj, left, of Ellicott City and Alizabeth Solomon (CQ) talk while at the Howard County 50+ Center serving as a disaster relief center in Ellicott City on Tuesday, August 2, 2016. The couple rented an apartment in Historic Ellicott City and is now displaced due to the flood. Koropeckyj said, "If we can stay, we will stay. It's home. "