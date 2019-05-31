Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Park Ridge Trading Co. owner Donna Sanger, left, talks with Howard County Maryland Economic Development Authority's Catherine Bedolla and Beth Woodring as well as Maryland Small Business Development Center Senior Business Consultant Craig Panos, right, at the Howard County 50+ Center serving as a disaster relief center in Ellicott City on Tuesday, August 2, 2016.
Damian Koropeckyj, left, of Ellicott City and Alizabeth Solomon (CQ) talk while at the Howard County 50+ Center serving as a disaster relief center in Ellicott City on Tuesday, August 2, 2016. The couple rented an apartment in Historic Ellicott City and is now displaced due to the flood. Koropeckyj said, "If we can stay, we will stay. It's home. "
Disaster Assistance Center, a single location where residents, business owners, and property owners impacted by Saturday’s severe flooding on Main Street in Ellicott City can get information about agencies and organizations that can offer assistance with recovery.