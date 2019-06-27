Five fireworks safety tips ahead of the Fourth of July holiday

July 4 means parades, barbecues, patriotic decorations and, of course, fireworks.

However, fireworks-related injuries are also associated with the national holiday. On average, 8,700 people nationwide are admitted into a hospital with fireworks-related injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The sale, possession and residential use of ground-based sparklers is prohibited in Howard County and the state of Maryland, and violators are subject to a fine of up to $1,000. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said illegal fireworks include devices that fly into the air; pieces that create a loud explosion; or Chinese-style lanterns with no control of direction or path.

While the sale of fireworks is legal in some neighboring states, including Pennsylvania, it also is illegal to purchase fireworks in other states and ignite them in Maryland.

However, there are some legal fireworks products, including handheld sparklers, party poppers, snap pops and ignitable snakes.

Even though some of these products are legal, “they can still be dangerous,” as handheld sparklers can reach 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, Howard County Fire Chief Christine Uhlhorn said at a news conference Wednesday morning at the James N. Robey Public Safety Training Center in Marriottsville.

“Please do not have a backyard tragedy,” Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci stressed at the briefing, which also included demonstrations of legal and illegal explosive devices by the Office of the State Fire Marshal's Bomb Squad.

For those who are going to be handling legal fireworks this Fourth of July, here are five tips to keep you and your loved ones safe:

A bucket of water or a hose should nearby when using fireworks, in case of a fire.

Used fireworks should be doused with a significant amount of water.

Do not throw fireworks in the air.

Children should never pick up fireworks.

Only adults should handle fireworks and should supervise all fireworks activity.

“We all look forward to celebrating our nation’s independence with family and friends on the Fourth of July. I encourage everyone to keep their celebration safe and legal by following the advice of our police and fire departments when it comes to fireworks,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.

Howard’s annual fireworks display will be at the Columbia Lakefront on July 4, starting around 9:30 p.m.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. The Show Time Singers recently performed with Foreigner in March at Horseshoe casino. CAPTION Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibsontalks at a press conference after the final two teens were sentenced in the Glenelg hate crime case on Thursday. CAPTION Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) Days End Farm Horse Rescue is celebrating its 30th anniversary on April 6, 2019. (Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. The top dunks of the night for 2019 Howard County dunk contest finalists Ke'Von Simpson of Oakland Mills and Micah Henry of Hammond. Simpson was declared the winner after a fan vote. CAPTION Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement. Merriweather Post Pavilion announced Soulful Symphony, a Baltimore based orchestra, as its first resident symphony on March 11. Darin Atwater, the symphony's founder, played an original piece “First Note” to commemorate the announcement.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera