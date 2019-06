Vendors at the farmer's market have tents set up for business in Lot D with Tonge Row behind them.

With its historic Main Street and sloping hills lined with mill houses, old Ellicott City is known for its quaint beauty, which attracts scores of tourists each year. But some business owners want to make the historic area attractive to those who live and work there, not just tourists with a new Saturday farmers market.

Photos by Scott Serio and Nate Pesce