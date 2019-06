Steve Ruark / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Mojan Bagha, third from left, owner of Main Street Oriental Rugs in Ellicott City, receives a hug from Michel Tersiguel, second from left, chef and owner of Tersiguel's, a restaurant on Ellicott City's main street, as customers Wayne, left, and Sandy Pfau, of Elkridge, stand nearby during the store's grand reopening after repairing damage from a late-July flood.